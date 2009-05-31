My in­-depth experience in both selling to advertising agencies/marketers and running various Madison Avenue agencies allows me to have a broad network of clients and partners that I've built up over the years. Coupled with building product at Silicon Valley technology companies, I bring a unique perspective. My investment philosophy is to strategically focus on the white­space between advertising, marketing, content, and technology and back early-stage companies (pre-Seed, Seed, occasional Series A) with a personal investment of $25,000-50,000. As of October 2016, I'm not considering any new investments.

What is important to me is the team and the expertise in the area that you are innovating. Traction helps too, but I can help with customer development.